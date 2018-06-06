SALT LAKE CITY — After Morgan resident Gary Burraston was diagnosed with a high-grade sarcoma in his neck in 2005, a song by the group The National Parks resonated with he and his wife, Julie Burraston.

In the song "Don't Go My Darlin'," National Parks member Sydney Macfarlane sings, "Don't go, my darlin', don't leave me behind."

Through a mutual friend, the news of the couple's love for the song got back to the Provo band's lead singer, Brady Parks, and the National Parks performed a private concert for the Burraston family.

The band later performed the song again at Gary Burraston's funeral in 2017.

Now the five-member pop/folk band from Provo will return to Morgan to perform another concert, this time as a benefit show for the family of another widow: Julie Burraston's friend Cindy Cloninger.

Proceeds from the concert will go toward medical expenses for 13-year-old Maegan, one of Cloninger's six children.

In 2012 Cloninger's husband, John Cloninger, passed away from glioblastoma multiforme, an aggressive form of brain cancer; shortly thereafter, Maegan started having trouble with school and sometimes took three hours to fall asleep at night.

Then one evening, Maegan staggered into her mom's room, laid on her bed and had a seizure. They soon discovered the problem was epilepsy.

Provided by Cindy Cloninger Maegan, Cindy Cloninger's 13-year-old daughter, cannot be left alone due to her epilepsy. Proceeds from the National Parks concert will go toward Maegan's medical expenses.

By the end of 2016, the problem was starting to escalate, with Meagan having about 120 seizures per day. Each month, Maegan had more and more grand mal seizures — ones that cause the victim to lose consciousness and have violent muscle contractions — lasting at least five minutes, with less time in between. In January 2017, she had eight grand mals one hour apart; she wasn't even regaining consciousness between seizures.

Maegan's health has seen a huge improvement since doctors began treating her for Lyme disease in May of 2017, her mom said, but the seizures haven't stopped. Cindy Cloninger still spends many nights awake with Maegan as she experiences seizures, and Maegan's treatments — including cannabidiol, a ketogenic diet and hyperbaric chamber sessions — cost the family about $2,000 per month.

Additionally, Maegan can't be left alone due to her condition, which makes it hard for Cindy Cloninger to work. The treatments have eaten up any reserves the family had.

Meanwhile, her friend Julie Burraston has been looking for a way to mark the one year anniversary since her husband, Gary Burraston, passed away.

“One of the things that I’ve learned and that Cindy has really reiterated is that the more you serve, the less powerful your grief is," Julie Burraston said. "It kind of keeps it in its place.”

Julie Burraston and her friend talk about time since their husbands' deaths "in not how many days are past (since they died) but how many days (they) are closer," she said, to being reunited after this life with the men they love. In accordance to their religious beliefs — both are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — they see each year that passes since their husbands' deaths as being one year closer to eventually being with them again.

Provided by Julie Burraston Julie Burraston, left, and Cindy Cloninger originally connected by talking about their husbands' terminal illnesses.

As the year anniversary of Gary Burraston's death approaches, Julie Burraston wanted to celebrate "in a way that makes me useful to the people that I love the most," she said. “I thought, ‘I can’t bring John (Cloninger) back, and I cannot make Meagan better, but we could maybe ease the financial burden.’”

Julie Burraston said The National Parks are "the most incredible people," and she knew that they and the people of Morgan would want to help the Cloningers. So when she asked the band to come to Morgan, they replied, "We're all in," she said.

"As a band, we want to use our music for good," Brady Parks said. "This benefit show is a reminder to us of why we are making music and the power it has to help and uplift."

The performance, which will be at Morgan High School on June 9, will be "a little bit stripped down," Julie Burraston said, because of space limitations.

Provided by Cindy Cloninger Cindy Cloninger's husband, John, stands in front of a medevac helicopter in Iraq in 2005. John died of brain cancer in 2012.

Cindy Cloninger said the days leading up to the anniversary of the death of a spouse — such as the time her friend is now experiencing — are some of the hardest a widow will face.

"At a time when she would be completely justified in turning inward and thinking of herself and her own little family, she always thinks of others," Cindy Cloninger said. "She inspires me to be better and give more."

If you go …

What: The National Parks' benefit concert for Maegan Cloninger

When: Saturday, June 9; silent auction at 6:30 p.m., concert at 7 p.m.

Where: Morgan High School Auditorium, 55 N. 200 East, Morgan

How much: $15 for adults, $10 for kids 10 and under