SALT LAKE CITY — Today, LDS Church President Russell M. Nelson will be honored and Mitt Romney, among others, will speak at the Utah Technology Innovation Summit at the Salt Lake Marriott Downtown at City Creek. Deseret News reporters Art Raymond, Dennis Romboy and Tad Walch are at the event live-tweeting.

Governor's address, Mitt Romney's keynote, videos of the honorees and presentation of the awards

Fireside Chat with Lt. Governor Spencer J. Cox and Mayor Ben McAdams

How to fill today's tech jobs? @SpencerJCox says we have to rethink the way we educate. Four year degrees not for everyone, and the economy is not demanding that. Thus, Utah Career Pathways Program. #utahinnovationsummit — Art Raymond (@DNTechHive) June 6, 2018

.@MayorBenMcAdams points out the "big ideas" coming to fruition, like new inland port, will elevate Utah's place in global markets, and potentially re-shape the entire state's economy.#utahinnovationsummit — Art Raymond (@DNTechHive) June 6, 2018

How to bring in new businesses vs. just expanding the ones we have? @MayorBenMcAdams says more incubators/co-working space will help. @SpencerJCox says entrepreneurs aren't "wired for government" need more of them as lawmakers.#UtahInnovationSummit — Art Raymond (@DNTechHive) June 6, 2018

How to grow more business?@MayorBenMcAdams says healthcare costs may be keeping some out of biz startup ecosystem. @SpencerJCox says site locators like Utah, but that could change if infrastructure investment stalls.#UtahInnovationSummit — Art Raymond (@DNTechHive) June 6, 2018

Opening up government data to entrepreneurs could leverage great, new innovations, says @SpencerJCox. Likes "Shark Tank" approach to engage tech experts in making government work better.#UtahInnovationSummit — Art Raymond (@DNTechHive) June 6, 2018

In order for mining industries to survive, the sector needs to continue to innovate, but @SpencerJCox notes it's not govt's job to force that innovation.#UtahInnovationSummit — Art Raymond (@DNTechHive) June 6, 2018

.@SpencerJCox says Utah's better-than-most, statewide highspeed internet connectivity could be one of the keys to bringing new economic vitality to the state's rural, and struggling, counties.#UtahInnovationSummit — Art Raymond (@DNTechHive) June 6, 2018

Coming up at 12:30 p.m. @MittRomney to keynote #UtahInnovationSummit followed by award ceremony including lifetime achievement award for LDS Church President @NelsonRussellM Watch it all via livestream @DeseretNews. — Art Raymond (@DNTechHive) June 6, 2018

