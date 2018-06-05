SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake saw a three-run lead slip away in a loss to Round Rock on Tuesday night. The Bees put up a five-run inning in the second frame to take a three-run lead over the Express, but Round Rock would score the next eight runs of the game to claim the victory, 10-5. The two teams combined for 15 runs and 27 hits in the contest. The Express put up 17 of those hits.

“Any team in this league, on any given day, anybody can go out there and swing the bats well. Today, we didn't execute the way we wanted to execute, they were swinging the bats well and they found some holes and put up some runs on us," Bees manager Keith Johnson said.

Bees starter Parker Bridwell was tagged with six earned runs in five innings, while reliever Ivan Pineyro gave up four runs in 1.1 innings pitched. Round Rock starter Michael Roth tossed five innings, allowing nine hits and four earned runs, but a trio of relievers — Ricardo Rodriguez, Connor Sadzeck and Tayler Scott — tamed the Bees’ powerful offense, only allowing one hit for the next four innings.

YOUNG JR. GOES VIRAL: During Salt Lake’s 2-1 win at Tacoma on Sunday afternoon, outfielder Eric Young Jr. offered a humorous moment during what should have been a routine groundout. In the top of the ninth inning, Young Jr. grounded softly to Gordon Beckham, the first baseman, who went to tag Young Jr., but Young Jr. stopped, then began backpedaling before stopping before home plate and allowing Beckham to apply the tag.

The play has amassed over 82,000 views on the Tacoma Rainiers’ Twitter page and has been covered by MLB.com, Sports Illustrated and Deadspin.

SINGLE STREAK: Before Hunter Cole hit the first extra-base knock of Tuesday’s contest, the Bees and the Express had combined for 19 hits — all of them singles. Cole broke the single streak in the top of the fifth inning, launching a massive two-run home run to left field, where it bounced off of the light pole.

MEET THE EXPRESS: Round Rock comes into Smith’s Ballpark for a three-game set. The Express come into the series with a 24-33 record, sitting in last place in the PCL American Southern division, 10.5 games behind first-place Memphis. LHP David Hurlbut (1-4, 5.79 ERA) and LHP Yohander Mendez (0-5, 5.20 ERA) are both scheduled to pitch on Wednesday and Thursday. Former Bee Tony Sanchez is now playing for Round Rock, along with pitcher Deolis Guerra. Sanchez hit a two-run home run in the top of the seventh inning.

BEELINES