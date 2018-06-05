NEWTON, Cache County — An 18-month-old died Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle, the Cache County sheriff's office said.

About 7 p.m., emergency crews responded to the accident and administered CPR to the toddler, who had been struck by a car driven by a family member, according to the office.

The child was then taken to a local hospital and passed away there.

The accident is under investigation. That investigation "so far leads us to believe this is a tragic accident," the sheriff's office wrote in a statement released Tuesday night.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those involved in this incident," officials added.

The child's name was not immediately released pending family members' notification.

— Ashley Imlay