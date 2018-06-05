BEAR LAKE, Rich County — A 69-year-old man died after slipping into the water at Bear Lake on Monday, Utah State Park officials said.

The man, identified as Robert B. Doman from Morgan County, was trying to step from his vessel at the docks in the Rainbow Cove area about 11:30 a.m. when he slipped into the water. Another visitor of the park who was nearby heard the splash and cries for help, said Richard Droesbeke, park manager for Bear Lake State Park, in a statement released Tuesday.

That visitor then saw Doman "face down in the water," pulled him from the lake and performed CPR until park officials and medical staff arrived, Droesbeke said.

Doman was unresponsive when park officials got to him, Droesbeke said.

Efforts to revive the man were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene, the park manager said.

