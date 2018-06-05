OGDEN — A woman died after her motorcycle was struck by another vehicle Tuesday, police said.

About 4:30 p.m., the motorcyclist was traveling south in the inside lane in the 1200 block of Washington Blvd. when another vehicle hit the motorcycle, causing her bike to "lay down," Ogden police posted on Facebook.

She was then ejected into traffic and struck by another vehicle. Though wearing a helmet, the motorcyclist suffered fatal injuries, according to police.

No citations were immediately issued and the crash is under investigation, police added.

Southbound Washington Boulevard was closed to traffic between 1200 and 1300 South "until further notice," police said, cautioning drivers to expect delays.