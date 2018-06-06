News item: On May 26, 2018, two 10-year-old female cousins died in a tragic UTV rollover near Salmon, Idaho.

At first, the story seemed so remote that it triggered more sadness than grief. One little cousin, Lydia Chaffin, lived in Nebraska.

The other, however, turned out to be Avery Kohl, the daughter of Jason and Jennifer Kohl, friends of our family. Every Fourth of July, Avery and her family joined the throng in our backyard to eat burgers and beans and wait for the fireworks to begin at Rees Pioneer Park.

Avery’s funeral was Saturday in Brigham City — a vale of tears punctuated with smiles.

Her passing took a toll on the entire town.

Many asked, what was Avery like?

First, she was a girl who hated dog poop. She’d pluck flowers from the neighboring yards and decorate her dog’s “indiscretions” with floral arrangements.

She was also the kind of girl who, for a school assignment, said she hoped to always help others when she was a grown-up. When told that sounded like a “humanitarian,” she looked the word up and, on the spot, discovered her vocation, her life’s calling.

I’ve mentioned that the day my mother died, I turned to a little book by Henri Nouwen titled “A Letter of Consolation.” There, Nouwen pointed me to a scripture I’d glossed over a dozen times. The Savior is telling his disciples about his impending death. He says, in essence, that just as a single grain of wheat placed in the ground will produce an abundance of wheat, so it will be with him. In death, he will expand his influence (see John 12:24).

The author of the book, however, pushes things a step further. He says when any exemplary person dies, he or she often gains more influence than they ever had in life.

That would prove true for Henri Nouwen himself.

It was also true of my mother.

And it’s quickly proving true for little Avery Kohl.

Already a GoFundMe effort called “The Avery Kohl Humanitarian Fund” (www.gofundme.com/avery-kohl-humanitarian-fund) has been started to help the little humanitarian realize her dream of beaming hope into the lives of others. And this weekend, my wife used Avery’s example to help her grandkids make peace with each other.

Her example prompted me to write this column.

Like the grain of wheat in the soil, Avery’s passing is already bearing fruit.

Yes, our Fourth of July this year won’t be quite the same. The fireworks will burn a little dimmer, the hamburgers will lack some flavor. All because Avery won’t be with us.

But, as the serrated edge of sorrow slowly wears down, time will surely allow for other feelings to surface. I think the notion “Avery’s gone” will eventually give way to “Avery’s with us,” not only in memory, but as a bright, caring presence in the lives of all her friends and family.

That proved true for the Savior.

It proved true for my mother.

And it will prove true for the little girl who had a gift for turning dog poop into bridal bouquets.