In central Nebraska, near the city of Kearney, there is an unusual structure that actually spans Interstate 80 between exits 272 and 275. It is called the Great Platte River Road Archway Monument or, less formally, the Archway.

Kenneth Mays Exhibit in the Archway depicting the story of the Mormon handcart pioneers.

According to its website at archway.org, the purpose of the facility is to “celebrate the American spirit of adventure! For over 200 years, the path along the Platte River through Nebraska, once called the Great Platte River Road, has been a road to adventure. … This historical exhibit tells the story of those who followed the Great Platte River Road and helped to build America.”

Of interest to students of the history of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are several exhibits that depict and interpret some LDS stories including: the Mormon Pioneer Trail following the Platte River westward from roughly Fremont, Nebraska, to the city of North Platte, Nebraska; the handcart pioneers; the hymn "Come, Come Ye Saints"; and the decision of Brigham Young to settle in the Salt Lake Valley.

There is a cost to visit the Archway, and the exhibits are well done and offer headsets for visitors who, self-guided, can go through at their own pace. There is value in viewing Latter-day Saint history as presented by those outside the church who remind learners that many beyond the Mormon pioneers utilized the Great Platte River Road. It was near the city of Kearney that the Mormon, Oregon and California trails merged. The Archway is a unique and different way to learn about LDS history at an introductory level within the context of a larger story.