TAYLORSVILLE — A water main break at Salt Lake Community College Tuesday afternoon caused classes to be canceled at one of the school's campuses for the rest of the day.

The Taylorsville Redwood campus, 4600 S. Redwood Road, was closed and classes are canceled for the remainder of the evening due to the break, according to a tweet from college officials.

About 5 p.m., the water main break caused flooding in a campus parking lot, and water from the break flowed into one of the buildings, said Joy Tlou, public relations director for SLCC.

"SLCC Facilities and Emergency Management is working diligently to remedy the problem," said Bob Askerlund, assistant vice president of facilities services for the college in a tweet addressed to students.

He said students could report problems by email to [email protected]