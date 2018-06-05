MOAB — A 33-year-old Minnesota man has died from a rappelling accident outside of Moab.

Scott Henning was hiking with a friend on Monday to the area above Moonflower Canyon and was rappelling into the canyon when he had an undisclosed problem with his rope and fell about 60 feet, according to the Grand County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities were notified just before 6:30 p.m. and Henning was pronounced dead at the scene.

Due to safety concerns, a Department of Public Safety helicopter wasn't able to recover the body until Tuesday. Henning's body was taken to the Utah State Medical Examiner's Office in Taylorsville.