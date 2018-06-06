As a conservative and an advocate for clean energy, I was pleased to see that the Utah State Legislature, which has large Republican majorities in both chambers, passed the HCR 007 Concurrent Resolution on Environmental and Economic Stewardship.

HCR 007 is a watershed moment for the Beehive State because it “recognizes the impacts of a changing climate on Utah citizens” and “encourages the reduction of emissions through incentives and the support of growth in technologies and services that enlarge the economy.”

Diversifying Utah’s energy portfolio and reducing emissions should appeal to all conservatives because these priorities improve efficiency and security. It’s also about economic growth and job creation; for example, Utah has over 6,000 people working in the state’s solar industry.

I applaud all of the legislators who voted for the resolution, and I’d especially like to thank its lead sponsors, Rep. Becky Edwards of North Salt Lake and Sen. Todd Weiler of Woods Cross, who are both Republicans. Support for clean energy is growing among conservatives nationwide, and Utah’s Legislature exemplifies that fact.

Heather Reams

Washington, D.C.