“It’s crazy that so many people are wrong about stuff and none of them are me,” tweeted Megan Amram. Leave it to a comedian to capture the current state of our public discourse.

While definitely a boon to a certain early-morning tweeter, our current discourse robs us of a great and too often overlooked American value: uncertainty.

The very “spirit of liberty,” the great Judge Learned Hand memorably told a group of newly naturalized citizens, is the spirit that is “not too sure that it is right ... which seeks to understand the minds of other men and women ... which weighs their interests alongside its own without bias.” This spirit, I have come to learn, is the very best of America.

Two decades ago, as an idealistic 17-year-old, I spent four days at Freedoms Foundation at Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, as part of the Utah delegation, learning the history and meaning of the Constitution. The memory — and myth — of the hardships George Washington and his army endured at Valley Forge, and the miraculous conception of both the country and the Constitution at nearby Philadelphia, deepened my near-veneration for both.

A few years later, as an even more idealistic college student, I found myself dismayed by the president’s apparent disregard for that same Constitution in the aftermath of the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. I was appalled by his administration’s embrace of torture and rendition; I was angered by his march into war on thin if not false pretenses; I was embarrassed by him, who, in my view, disdained careful thought, took for granted sacrifices he had never had to make and who seemed to be, well, kind of dumb.

Then I wrote my senior thesis on his administration. And a few years after that I took a counterterrorism class in law school on choices he made. My views changed — a little. I remained, and still am, appalled by the shadowy black sites where people were illegally if not immorally imprisoned and tortured. But I could also see that the choices leaders must make are not always black and white; in fact, they are always gray, even if they won’t admit it.

The war — and the case for it — still angered me, even though I now saw the war had cost me very little and that I had sacrificed even less to oppose it. I also better understood the fear of another Sept. 11 that drove that desperate if still foolish venture to prevent another one. And I saw the president as brighter than the media gave him credit for. He faced difficult choices that I, safely secluded in my college classroom, never had to make.

Upon reading the freshly drafted but still unratified Constitution, Benjamin Franklin confessed “there are several parts of this Constitution which I do not at present approve.” But, he added, “I am not sure I shall never approve them. For having lived long, I have experienced many instances of being obliged by better information, or fuller consideration, to change opinions even on important subjects, which I once thought right, but found to be otherwise.” That, I have come to believe, is the spirit of liberty that was actually taught to me 20 years ago at Valley Forge — to be passionate in opinions yet generous in spirit, to be firm in judgment yet inclined to wonder.

It still does seem crazy that so many people are wrong about stuff and none of them is me. But I now know the best of America may one day show me that I am wrong. Or that you’re wrong. Or that they’re wrong. Or that we’re wrong.