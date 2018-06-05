The advisory board to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is proud of the bureau's recent work, especially during what has been a time of heated political division in Washington. In a conference call with the media Monday, Consumer Advisory Board vice chairwoman Lynn Drysdale noted the group, while paying no attention to "political persuasion," "put nearly $12 billion back into the pockets of American families."

That's money at work in the economy.

The bureau, created by Congress following the recession a decade ago, has promulgated new rules to protect consumers from what it sees as unethical business practices, including payday lenders who charge three-digit interest rates.

"Many of us saw the Great Recession play out in front of our eyes, in our cities and neighborhoods, long before Washington D.C. took notice," Ann Baddour, advisory board chairwoman, said in the call. "We can't forget that American families lost one-third of their wealth just a decade ago, due to reckless market practices that hurt individuals, communities and honest businesses alike."

That's money from the economy.

The bipartisan cooperation may be winding down, a shame for average consumers who may lack the financial savvy to recognize when business practices would take unfair advantage of them. Eleven members of the advisory board — made up of people who work in the financial industries, or are academics or consumer advocates — participated in the call and signed a letterasking acting director Mick Mulvaney, who also serves as the president's budget advisor, to stop putting off meeting with the group. The law says the bureau and board must meet at least twice a year. The two meetings already on the schedule for this year have been scrubbed, and board members are worried. After the call, a bureau release basically said not to worry. But they do.

The bureau recently announced it had settled on new payday lending rules that prevent charging hundreds of percent interest, but Mulvaney has put implementation on hold. Work on reverse mortgages has also reportedly stopped.

It seems a sign, says Baddour, that the administration views the bureau mission not as prioritizing consumer protection and upholding fair market practices, but instead as focused on industry regulation relief. She added, "We see families once again being left behind."

If they're right to be concerned, it's worth noting it comes at a time when some experts predict another financial meltdown on the near horizon, maybe as early as 2020. And consumers are apparently again borrowing and spending, rather than setting money aside to ride out a storm.

It's hard to believe the "free market" itself will kick bad actors out or keep them in check; in 2007, most financial relief went to the very institutions whose practices helped create the crash, because they were deemed too big to let fail. Without someone leveling the playing field for average Joes, we're not even playing the same game. Big institutions with clever ideas to turn a buck are playing some version of "Dare" while the rest of us play "Consequences."

The deferral of action on payday loans has at least temporarily halted a payday loan practice that adds 950 percent interest on short-term loans, Drysdale said in the call. It's worth noting Canadian law labels interest above 60 percent as "criminal."

Drysdale's other examples included a 90-year-old whose HUD-approved foreclosure in Florida was ordered over a "purported 27-cent debt" and an elderly couple evicted because they didn't return a postcard "not required by their mortgage." Seniors, she said, have been "losing homes at an increased pace of 646 percent since 2009." Efforts to monitor student loans — they're among the least savvy consumers — have been halted, too. Mulvaney is discussing eliminating public access to the complaints CFPB takes, too.

Robust consumer protection won't hurt the economy. It can only help the public at all economic levels. It requires bright minds and committed hearts. And lots of collaboration.