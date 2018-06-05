HEBER CITY — Cooper Bennett claims the secret to riding a bucking horse isn’t nearly as glamorous as it looks when a cowboy manages an 8-second ride on the back of an angry bronc.

“Working hard is the key,” said the defending state high school bareback state champion. He hopes to not only defend his bareback title this week at the Utah High School Rodeo Finals at the Wasatch County Fair Grounds in Heber City, but also earn his first title in his first love: team roping.

“I grew up roping,” he said. “My brother (Caleb) rode barebacks, and I always wanted to be in rough stock, but I was kind of scared in Junior High. I decided I wanted to in high school, but he wouldn’t let me do it my freshman year because I was too little.”

Bennett began riding bareback his sophomore year, and he’s earned a trip to the National High School Finals Rodeo both of his prep seasons in the sport. He hasn’t, however, been able to do the same in roping.

This year he hopes to change that.

“I’m sitting first in the bareback riding,” he said. “But I’d really like to make it to nationals in team roping and bareback. ...I’ve had a different partner every year of high school. The last few years, the partners I’ve had, we just could never get it together. Either they couldn’t make it or I couldn’t. This year it kind of came together.”

He and Burke Pallesen, who lives a couple of hours away in Manila, seem to have had better luck aligning their schedules this season, as they are in 10th and 11th place in the event heading into Wednesday’s opening round performance. Ty Christensen, Spikers, and Hagen Peterson, West Millard, are tied with 70 points each. Hayden Cloward, Emery, leads the tie-down roping. Uintah Basin’s Dalton Van leads the trap shoot competition.

Each high school entrant will compete in two rounds of rodeo in each event they’ve entered, and then the top 10 from those two performances will compete in Saturday’s championship round. The state titles are awarded based on an accumulation of points over the course of the season, but most competitions are so close, they’ll be decided with this week’s rodeos.

In saddle bronc riding, Stetson Wright looks to defend his title, and he is tied for first place coming into the state finals with Wasatch’s Clayson Hutchings. He has a battle on his hands in the bull riding where Wright and Briggs Madsen were separated by just a half point with Wright earning that title, as well. This year Madsen leads by a half point headed into the state finals.

Enterprise all-state basketball player Kaytlyn Miller leads in goat-tying and breakaway roping. She has a great shot at an overall title as she’s third in pole bending and sixth in barrel racing. Twins Emma and Erryn Hodson are second and third, respectively, in goat tying, which promises to be one of the most exciting competitions.

Amanda Butler, South Utah County, leads barrel racing, while Juab’s Jade Rindlisbacher leads pole bending. Cedars’s McKenna Coronado leads girls cow cutting, while Lehi’s Dawson Zaharias leads boys cow cutting. Lehi’s Samuel Clawson leads the steer wrestling.

Alyssa Adair, Spikers, leads the Queen contest, while Tyra Wittwer, Panguitch, leads the reined cow horse competition.

Carbon’s Kolton Rhodes leads the rifle shoot. Competitions begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. with performances at the same time on Thursday and Friday. The championship round will be Saturday at 6 p.m. The top four in each event represent Utah at the National High School Finals Rodeo next month.

Rodeo success may be earned, but Bennett’s passion is born and bred in the Union senior. His father was a professional bareback rider who passed away when he was just a few months old.

“My stepdad, Bob Caldwell, has been a huge help to me,” he said of the man who married his mom when he was six. “He loves to team rope.”

Bennett also has the advantage of older brothers who not only competed in rodeo but also had great success in the sport. His oldest brother Dustin was a roper and a steer wrestler, while brother Caleb has earned six trips to the National Finals Rodeo in bareback.

“They used to always fight about what I’d do if I wanted to be a bulldogger and roper or a bareback rider,” he said, noting he took a bit from each brother, as well as his stepfather.

“I’ve had a lot of peopel help me throughout the years,” he said. “But Caleb and Dustin, they help me a lot. They influenced me to do anything and everything I can to work on team roping and bareback.”

There are 13 years between Caleb, who lives in Tremonton, and Cooper, who lives in Roosevelt. But Cooper said Caleb makes the trip to the basin often just to rope, or fish or hunt rabbits.

“He can’t really sit still,” Cooper said. “We’re pretty close. We’re always hanging out doing something together.”

Bennett said one of the most valuable gifts rodeo has given him is a sense of family.

“The people in rodeo, everyone is so nice,” he said. “They’ll do anything for you. It doesn’t matter where they’re at or who they are, they’re always there to help. Everyone is like family there. Whenever you’re at a rodeo, it feels like you’re at home.”