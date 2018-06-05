Former BYU quarterback Taysom Hill is well into his first offseason with the New Orleans Saints, as the team is in its third session of OTAs this week.

ESPN's Mike Triplett tackled the topic — one that's circulated around the rumor mill several times since late last fall — of whether the dual-threat Hill could be the heir to current Saints starting quarterback Drew Brees, a 17-year veteran with a Super Bowl MVP and 11 Pro Bowl honors to his name.

He's a little bit bigger and stronger than who we've normally had around here. New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees, on Taysom Hill

The other quarterbacks on the Saints roster vying to be Brees' backup include veteran Tom Savage and undrafted rookie J.T. Barrett.

Part of the buzz surrounding Hill over the past couple weeks has come because the second-year pro is in his first full offseason with New Orleans after he signed with Green Bay last year as an undrafted free agent before being released just before the regular season. New Orleans claimed him off waivers.

Now, Hill has more opportunities to learn the Saints' system with increased reps in the offseason.

"I was kind of joking around with a few guys that this is the first opportunity I've had to take a rep at quarterback in the New Orleans Saints' offense. So these last (two weeks of OTA practices) have been a ton of fun," Hill told ESPN.

Hill's strength, athleticism and ability to make plays as a rusher have also grabbed the attention of his coaches and teammates.

"He's a little bit bigger and stronger than who we've normally had around here," Brees told ESPN. "So I've got my work cut out for me now."

Read the full story at ESPN.com.