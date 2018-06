RIVERDALE, Weber County — TreeUtah raked in nearly $10,000 thanks to a credit union’s effort to go paperless.

During April, America First Credit Union asked members to take advantage of electronic statements instead of paper statements and pledged to donate $1 for every paper statement canceled during the month to the statewide nonprofit organization devoted to ensuring the health of the ecosystems along Utah.

A total of $9,767 was raised during the campaign.