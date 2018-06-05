OGDEN — An inmate in the Weber County Jail died from an apparent suicide, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

Casey James Berensen, 44, was found hanging on May 31, the Weber County Sheriff's office said Tuesday.

Berensen regained a pulse as jail employees and a medical crew attempted to revive him, the office said in a prepared statement. An ambulance took him to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

A jail worker had checked on him 13 minutes before he was found without a pulse and not breathing, according to the sheriff's office. "At the time he was checked on, he did not appear to be in crisis, or indicate that he was in any need of assistance."

Berensen was booked into the jail on May 1, jail records show. An investigation into his death is ongoing.

Help is available for those struggling with thoughts of suicide or self-harm, through a 24/7 hotline at the University of Utah Neuropsychiatric Institute: 801-587-3000, and via the SafeUT app.