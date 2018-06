SALT LAKE CITY — All children 18 and under are welcome to join the Salt Lake School District for free meals at a variety of nearby schools, parks and community locations this summer.

All children eat free regardless of income status, and adults can purchase breakfast for $2.50 and lunch for $3.50.

The program will start Monday and run through Tuesday, Aug. 14. All sites will be closed Wednesday, July 4, and on Tuesday, July 24.

Meals will be served at the following sites with serving times and dates of meal service:

• June 11-Aug, 14, 17th South River Park, 1150 W. 1700 South; lunch, Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• June 11-July 19, Backman Elementary, 601 N. 1500 West; breakfast, 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., Monday-Thursday; lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday

• June 11-July 19, Bennion Elementary, 429 S. 800 East; breakfast, 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., Monday-Thursday; lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday

• June 11-July 19, Bryant Intermediate, 40 S. 800 East; breakfast, 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., Monday-Thursday; lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday

• June 11-Aug. 14, Central City Community Center, 615 S. 300 East; lunch, Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• June 13-July 19, Career and Technical Education Center, 1633 S. Edison; lunch, noon to 12:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday

• June 11-July 3, East High School, 840 S. 1300 East; breakfast, 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., Monday-Thursday; lunch, noon to 12: 30 p.m., Monday-Thursday

• June 11-July 19, Edison Elementary, 466 S. Cheyenne; breakfast, 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., Monday-Thursday; lunch, 11 a.m. to noon, Monday-Thursday

• June 11-July 19, Escalante Elementary, 1810 W. 900 North; breakfast, 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., Monday-Thursday; lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday

• June 11-Aug. 14, Fairmont Park, 1040 E. Sugarmont Drive; lunch 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday-Friday

• June 11-July 19, Franklin Elementary, 1115 W. 300 South; breakfast, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Monday-Thursday; lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday

• June 11-Aug. 14, Jackson Elementary, 750 W. 200 North; breakfast, 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., Monday-Friday (no breakfast will be served July 23-Aug. 14); lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday-Friday (lunch will be served outside on Fridays)

• June 11-Aug. 14, Jordan Park, 1060 S. 900 West; lunch, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday-Friday

• June 11-Aug. 14, Jordan Meadows Park, 1920 W. 400 North; lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday-Friday

• June 11-Aug. 14, Liberty Park, 1300 S. 700 East; lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday-Friday

• June 11-July 19, Liberty Elementary, 1085 S. Roberta; breakfast, 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., Monday-Thursday; lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday

• June 11-July 19, Meadowlark Elementary, 497 N. Morton Drive; breakfast, 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., Monday-Thursday; lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday

• June 11-July 19, Mountain View Elementary, 1380 S. Navajo; breakfast, 7:45 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., Monday-Thursday; lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday

• June 11-July 19, Newman Elementary, 1269 N. Colorado; breakfast, 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., Monday-Thursday, lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday

• June 11-July 19, North Star Elementary, 1545 N. Morton Drive; breakfast, 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., Monday-Thursday; lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12: 30 p.m., Monday-Thursday

• June 11-Aug. 14, Northwest Central Park, 1300 W. 300 North, lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday-Friday

• June 11-June 28, Northwest Middle School, 1730 W. 1700 North, breakfast 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., Monday-Thursday; lunch, 11:30 a.m. to noon, Monday-Thursday

• June 11-Aug. 14, Ottinger Hall, 233 N. Canyon Road, lunch, 11:30 a.m. to noon, Monday-Friday

• June 11-July 19, Parkview Elementary, 970 S. Emery; breakfast, 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., Monday-Thursday, lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday

• June 11-Aug. 14, Riley Elementary, 410 S. 800 West; breakfast 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., Monday-Thursday (no breakfast will be served July 25-Aug.14); lunch, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Monday-Friday (lunch will be served outside on Fridays)

• June 11-Aug. 14, Riverside Park, 1500 W. 600 North; lunch, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday-Friday

• June 11-July 19, Rose Park Elementary, 1105 W. 1000 North; breakfast, 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., Monday-Thursday, lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday

• June 11-Aug. 14, Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday-Friday

• June 11-Aug. 14, Sherwood Park, 1450 W. 400 South, lunch, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Monday, Friday

• June 11-Aug. 14, Sunnyside Park, 1735 E. Sunnyside Ave.; lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Monday-Friday

• June 11-July 19, Washington Elementary, 420 N. 200 West; breakfast, 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday; lunch, 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Monday-Thursday

• June 7-June 28, West High School, 241 N. 300 West; lunch, noon to 12:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday

• June 11-Aug. 14, Westpointe Park, 1920 W. Colonel Drive; lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday-Friday

• June 11-July 19, Whittier Elementary, 1600 S. 300 East; breakfast, 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., Monday-Thursday; lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday