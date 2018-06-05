President Donald Trump's ongoing feud with some professional sports figures — from the NFL to the NBA — continued this week when he rescinded the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles' invitation to visit for the traditional championship ceremony.

Fewer than 10 Eagles were reportedly going to attend Tuesday afternoon's festivities with Trump at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, leading to the president canceling the event less than 24 hours before it was to take place on the South Lawn.

"The Philadelphia Eagles are unable to come to the White House with their full team to be celebrated. They disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country," Trump said through a released statement.

"The Eagles wanted to send a smaller delegation, but the 1,000 fans planning to attend the event deserve better. These fans are still invited to the White House to be part of a different type of ceremony — one that will honor our great country, pay tribute to the heroes who fight to protect it, and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem. I will be there at 3:00 p.m. with the United States Marine Band and the United States Army Chorus to celebrate America."

The Eagles players who didn't want to attend have some elite company. LeBron James, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green feel the same way — a point they've previously made, including in 2017 when the NBA champion Warriors made headlines by deciding to spurn a White House visit (which led to Trump rescinding that invitation).

Not surprisingly, Trump, who's taken a hard stand against NFL players kneeling during the national anthem, was a topic of conversation during NBA Finals press interviews a day before Game 3 in Cleveland.

"I'm not surprised. It's typical of him," James said. "I mean I know no matter who wins this series, no one wants the invite anyways. It won't be Golden State or Cleveland going."

LeBron James shares his thoughts on the Philadelphia Eagles being uninvited to the White House.#NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/yeQOwXeMbG — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 5, 2018

The Warriors best players echoed James' sentiments.

"I think I agree with LeBron," Curry said. "I'm pretty sure the way we handled things last year, we kind of stay consistent with that. But at the end of the day, every team has an opportunity to make a decision for themselves and speak for themselves and I think that's powerful being in this situation."

Kevin Durant: "What else did you expect Trump to do? If somebody doesn't want to come to the White House, he disinvites them so the photo op won't look bad." — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) June 5, 2018

Green wondered out loud if the tradition needs to end if teams are going to be uninvited.

Draymond Green on the Eagles not going to the White House: “Maybe it’s a tradition that needs to stop if everybody’s gonna be disinvited” pic.twitter.com/5xgj3daadl — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 5, 2018

For what it's worth, here are the results of an informal and very unscientific Twitter poll on the topic.

Curious, if your team (rec, intramural, church, fantasy) won a championship, would you accept an invitation to visit with President Trump at the White House? — Jody Genessy (@DJJazzyJody) June 5, 2018

"I really don’t understand these athletes turning down WH invitations," Mike Summerhays (@msummer88) wrote. "Be a pro, go talk with the Pres and I’m sure you can have productive conversations with him about their concerns. What are they scared of? They act like they got the answers to it all, go talk with the guy."

Added Jose Samaniego (@posterizer23): "Despite the state of the country it is still a true honor to be invited into the White House."