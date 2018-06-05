Everything is not awesome.

That’s the message from the new trailer for “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part,” which dropped Tuesday morning.

The official teaser trailer shows that the town of Bricksburg suffered the grim fate of TAKOS Tuesday (yes, that’s a play on the delicious Taco Tuesday), a mysterious event that created havoc. The trailer hints at a new villain as well.

Watch below.

The trailer depicts a film that is sure to be a cross between “The Lego Movie” and “Mad Max: Fury Road.”

According to Gizmodo, the new film takes place five years after the events of the first film. Emmet (voiced by Chris Pratt) must rescue his friend Lucy (Elizabeth Banks) from an alien horde that drops into Bricksburg and carries them away to a far-off land.

The film will feature other earlier Lego characters, including Batman (Will Arnett), Unikitty (Alison Brie) and Metal Beard (Nick Offerman). Meanwhile, Tiffany Haddish, Stephanie Beatriz and Arturo Castro will debut new characters Queen Waterva Wa-Navi, Sweet Mayhem and Ice Cream Cone, respectively.

The film hits theaters Feb. 8, 2019.