It is interesting that perhaps the clearest message sent from the Supreme Court as it handed down its ruling on the Colorado cake baker case wasn’t about the law, an interpretation of the law or even the Constitution — it was about how we talk about these things with each other. Government commissions and institutions must show respect and restraint rather than contempt when discussing rights, religion and the law. The cake baker cannot be chided or derided for deeply held religious beliefs. Likewise, the gay couple cannot and must not be treated with disrespect, prejudice or disdain for living what they believe.

Fairness for all is absolutely an achievable end.

The Supreme Court seemed to be saying that we must do better as a nation in how we discuss difficult issues. Treating each other with respect is the right place to start. It is also the only place where balancing religious liberty rights and the rights of the LGBT community can begin.

In an unexpected 7-2 decision, the Supreme Court declared that each of us is responsible for how we discuss the difficult issues of the day.

At this paper, we receive from time to time letters and comments that we choose not to run, not because we disagree with the opinion, but because they are written with such contempt, anger, disdain or incivility that they do nothing to challenge opinions or advance the dialogue.

I don’t often agree with Democratic operative Donna Brazile on political prescriptions, but I absolutely agreed with her when she said, “A government of, by and for the people requires that people talk to people, that we can agree to disagree but do so in civility. If we let the politicians and those who report dictate our discourse, then our course will be dictated.”

Arthur Brooks, president of American Enterprise Institute, recently said at a Harvard Kennedy School of Government forum, “More than we have an anger problem in American politics, we have a contempt problem in American politics.” He then defined contempt as “the utter conviction of the worthlessness of another human being.” So while we often say we have a political polarization problem, the real issue is a contempt problem.

Contempt is a cancer to the soul of our society. We sometimes develop such contempt for a noisy neighbor, for people whose belief system is different from ours or whose lifestyle doesn’t match our worldview. The easiest way to dismiss the value of another is by developing contempt for them.

The way we communicate with those we disagree with speaks volumes about who we are as individuals and as members of society.

The Supreme Court held that you cannot begin a discussion about rights by calling someone a bigot because of their religious beliefs. Rarely do productive conversations about rights, or anything else, for that matter, begin with a highly combustible insult or rhetorical attack.

Following an emerging pattern from the Supreme Court, the decision issued in the Colorado cake baker case created a very narrow ruling. A narrow ruling with broad implications. Rather than legislating from the bench, the justices issued a clarion call to our better angels.