SANDY — Canyons School District is taking nominations for the 2018 Apex Awards, the annual honors given by district leaders to teachers, administrators, office personnel, volunteers and community partners.

Award categories are: School Administrator of the Year, District Administrator of the Year, Business Partner of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Elected Official of the Year, Student Support Services Professional of the Year, Education Support Professional of the Year and the Legacy Award.

Teacher of the Year is selected in the spring and is the district’s nominee in the state Teacher of the Year competition.

Nominations can be submitted online at canyonsdistrict.org through Friday, Aug. 3.