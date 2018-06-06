USA Today published a list of the world’s 25 longest airline flights in 2018 earlier this week.

The list will need updating as Singapore Airlines is set to bring back the longest flight in the world that will fly from Newark, New Jersey, all the way to Singapore — about 10,000 miles — when that flight begins in October.

But for now, the longest flight leaves from Auckland, New Zealand, and flies all the way to Doha, which is 9,032 miles. The maximum amount of time for that flight sits at about 17 hours, 40 minutes, according to USA Today.

The top five flights include:

Auckland, New Zealand, to Doha, Qatar

Distance: 9,032 miles

Time: 17 hours, 40 minutes

Perth, Australia, to London

Distance: 9,009 miles

Time: 17 hours, 20 minutes

Auckland, New Zealand, to Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Distance: 8,824 miles

Time: 17 hours, 5 minutes

Los Angeles to Singapore

Distance: 8,770 miles

Time: 15 hours, 5 minutes

Houston to Sydney

Distance: 8,596 miles

Time: 17 hours, 20 minutes

Read about more long flights at USA Today.