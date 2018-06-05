Walmart just launched a personal shopping service that you can text when you want to buy an item.

The new service, called Jetblack or “J,” uses automated bots and humans to help fulfill your requests for Walmart purchases, according to The Verge.

The company’s tagline: “Need it. Text it. Get it. Jetblack is the easiest way for busy moms to shop.”

The service is currently available only in Manhattan and Brooklyn, according to The Verge.

Here’s how it works: Members text questions or shopping requests to the app. The bots and personal shoppers will then go and buy the item. Moreover, the app can recommend the best-priced item for you or suggest gifts for specific holidays.

Then, the app will work to deliver the purchase on the same day or the next day.

You can only begin using it if you’re invited to the app. It's $50 per month to use it.

Walmart is working to make itself more relevant in the technology-based age, especially with Amazon as its main competition.

Back in March, the retail giant filed a series of patents that pointed toward a tech-based future, including a shopping cart that tracks customer habits using a wearable device (a Walmart version of the FitBit or Apple Watch), according to the Deseret News. The company also filed patents for drones that could help customers shop.

Walmarts in California have already seen “a small army of autonomous scanning robots” infiltrate their stores. As KPIX5-TV reported, Walmart launched these robots to help notice empty slots on shelves and check price tags using LIDAR technology.

https://twitter.com/ChrisNguyenTV/status/976211052231708672

Walmart began testing the robots in October 2017 in stores in Arkansas, Pennsylvania and California, Reuters reported.

Shopper Deborah Espinoza told KTVU she’s unsure about the devices.

"Well, it's a little scary because I feel it's taking somebody's job,” she said. “But if it isn't taking somebody's job, if it's gonna do benefits for Walmart, then it would be good.”