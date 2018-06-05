A video clip of a Kentucky high school student's graduation speech went viral over the weekend after he trolled the ceremony crowd with a quote he attributed to a recent president.

As USA Today reported, Ben Bowling, valedictorian for Bell County High School in southeastern Kentucky, shared some inspirational quotes at the end of his speech, one of which he used to troll those listening to him.

"This is the part of my speech where I share some inspirational quotes I found on Google," he said. "'Don't just get involved. Fight for your seat at the table. Better yet, fight for a seat at the head of the table.' — Donald J. Trump."

The crowd erupted into applause.

But then Bowling revealed who truly said the quote.

"Just kidding," Bowling said. "That was Barack Obama."

The crowd was immediately silent.

"The crowd erupted in applause and before they could even finish clapping I said I was kidding and the applause quickly died," Bowling said, according to USA Today.

Bowling said he wasn’t making a political statement. He simply wanted to add a lighthearted moment to his speech, CBS News reported.

Watch the moment unfold below.

According to The New York Times, Bowling quoted Obama’s speech from a 2012 commencement address he gave to Barnard College in New York City.

Bowling told the Louisville Courier Journal he quoted Obama specifically because he had a good message.

“Most people wouldn’t like it if I used it,” he told the Courier Journal. “So I thought I’d use Donald Trump’s name. It is southeastern Kentucky after all.”

Obama isn’t the most popular person in Kentucky, according to The New York Times. President Donald Trump, meanwhile, promised to bring jobs back to the area.

Richard Gambrel, the principal of Bell County High School, told The New York Times that Trump has connected well with Kentucky residents.

“He told us what we wanted to hear,” Gambrel said. “He has helped some of the folks who previously didn’t have jobs. Some have gone back to work.”

Gambrel said most people in attendance understood Bowling's joke.

Bowling’s advice for future speakers?

"Try not to be too nervous about it," he told the Courier Journal. "For the most part, if you've been successful up to this point, there's nothing to worry (about)."