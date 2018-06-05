Ariana Grande opened up in a new interview about her struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder after last year’s attack on the Manchester Arena.

Last year, a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, U.K., after Grande’s concert ended, killing 22 people, according to BBC News.

Grande told British Vogue in an interview this week how she’s coped with PTSD since the attack.

"It's hard to talk about because so many people have suffered such severe, tremendous loss. But, yeah, it's a real thing,” she said.

Grande said she understands the victims’ families have also suffered. She said it’s difficult to open up about the issue, too.

"I know those families and my fans, and everyone there experienced a tremendous amount of it as well. Time is the biggest thing. I feel like I shouldn't even be talking about my own experience — like I shouldn't even say anything,” she said.

“I don't think I'll ever know how to talk about it and not cry."

Last month, Grande revealed a bee tattoo under her ear on the anniversary of the attack, according to CNN. The worker bee is a Manchester emblem, which represents the city’s industrial past.

PTSD is an anxiety disorder that develops in those who experience a traumatic, shocking or scary event, according to the National Institute of Mental Health.

Most people experience reactions to trauma. However, those who experience problems after an event are often diagnosed with PTSD. Those with PTSD suffer even when they’re not in immediate danger.

Recent statistics say about 8 percent of Americans have PTSD at any given moment. About 1 in 9 women develop PTSD, making them twice as likely as men to be diagnosed.