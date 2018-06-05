American fashion designer Kate Spade died Tuesday. She was 55.

According to The New York Times, police said they found Spade at her apartment in New York City after having hanged herself in her bedroom. She left a note, though police did not detail what it said.

Twitter reacted in shock to Spade’s death.

Celebrities, politicians and pop culture figures shared reactions to her death, with some telling their own stories about Spade and her products.

What absolutely dreadful news about Kate Spade. Her products were so filled with joy, colour and excitement – I really hope she knew how much love she brought to her customers. — Kat Brown (@katbrown) June 5, 2018

Kate Spade represented so much to the women who grew up with her — like growing into the adulthood, but maintaining a sense of girlishness and with an eye for playfulness. — Jessica Wakeman (@JessicaWakeman) June 5, 2018

Kate Spade was more than a designer. She had a quirky visual language that captivated Bat Mitzvah girls and artists alike. She was also a staple of NYC who spread good will. My heart breaks for her family. Thank you, Kate, from one of the millions you made feel beautiful. — 💎 Lena Dunham 💎 (@lenadunham) June 5, 2018

Very saddened to hear about the passing of Kate Spade. Mental illness does not discriminate and can happen to anyone with any circumstances. I hope she has found peace ❤️ — Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) June 5, 2018

Statement from Kate Spade New York on the death of Kate Spade: pic.twitter.com/gu6fnjM8kt — Ryan Ruggiero (@RyanRuggiero) June 5, 2018

In the quiet heart is hidden sorrow the eye can’t see...RIP Kate Spade. — Abby Huntsman (@HuntsmanAbby) June 5, 2018

Incredibly saddened by Kate Spade’s tragic suicide at only 55. Depression is a life threatening illness just like heart disease, cancer, or sepsis. There should be no stigma about mental health—only treatment, awareness, and compassion. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) June 5, 2018

My grandmother gave me my first Kate Spade bag when I was in college. I still have it. Holding Kate’s family, friends and loved ones in my heart. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 5, 2018

The passing of Kate Spade is a stark reminder that we never know the struggles of a person regardless of their outward persona. If you or anyone you love is struggling, there is help. You don’t have to be alone.

The Natl Suicide Prevention Hotline is 1-800-273-8255 #RIPKateSpade — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) June 5, 2018

Others, like Ivanka Trump, said it’s important for those with depression to find help.

Kate Spade’s tragic passing is a painful reminder that we never truly know another’s pain or the burden they carry. If you are struggling with depression and contemplating suicide, please, please seek help. https://t.co/eruSexNoGj — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 5, 2018

The irony is that inside the Kate Spade boutiques are so pink and happy. No one would ever stop to think that inside herself she could feel so dark and unhappy. Reminder that everyone is facing challenges we don't see. #RIP — Lisa Daftari (@LisaDaftari) June 5, 2018

Depression does not discriminate and comes without warning. RIP Kate Spade. Love to her family.



National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255 — josh groban (@joshgroban) June 5, 2018

My heart hurts hearing about Kate Spade. Such a creative and inspiring woman. Please remember you are never alone, no matter how lonely you may feel in the moment.



The National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255 — Andrea Russett (@AndreaRussett) June 5, 2018

I am really sad re: Kate Spade, and I hope that if anything comes out of this, it will be people who have felt like their lives are too Objectively Good to reach out for help with depression will reassess that. No one can out-earn or out-being-loved their mental illness. — Nicole Cliffe (@Nicole_Cliffe) June 5, 2018

If your friends talk about it a lot or seem depressed, let them know you care or if you are having issues, please call the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 5, 2018