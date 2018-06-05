American fashion designer Kate Spade died Tuesday. She was 55.
According to The New York Times, police said they found Spade at her apartment in New York City after having hanged herself in her bedroom. She left a note, though police did not detail what it said.
Twitter reacted in shock to Spade’s death.
Celebrities, politicians and pop culture figures shared reactions to her death, with some telling their own stories about Spade and her products.
Others, like Ivanka Trump, said it’s important for those with depression to find help.
“Kate Spade’s tragic passing is a painful reminder that we never truly know another’s pain or the burden they carry. If you are struggling with depression and contemplating suicide, please, please seek help,” she tweeted.