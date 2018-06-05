SANDY — The Canyons School District is inviting Alta High students, teachers, parents, volunteers, alumni and boosters to celebrate the start of a two-year renovation at the school, 11055 S. 1000 East, at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The project, funded by a $283 million bond approved in November, will include a 1,400-seat performing arts center on the northwest corner of the campus, and a field house immediately north of the football stadium. Site work on the arts center has already begun.

The remodel also calls for the construction of a black box theater where the current auditorium is located. In addition, several offices will be relocated, the ceiling in the commons area will be raised to about 35 feet, and windows will be added on the front of the building and throughout the entrance to bring in more natural light. A security vestibule will guide visitors to the main office before they can gain access to the hallways.

A new red, gray and glass facade on the front of the performing arts center will be replicated along the front of the current building, and a new marquee and electronic sign will be placed at the corner of 11000 South and 1000 East to inform the community about events and student accomplishments.

The performance center is scheduled to be completed by January 2020. The field house, which will also feature a second-level gallery with windows facing the football field so guests can watch the action indoors, is set to be completed next summer.