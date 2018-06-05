SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's DaShawn Keirsey didn't last long on the second day of the Major League Baseball amateur draft, being selected by the Minnesota Twins with the No. 124 overall pick. The Twins made the Utah speedy outfielder their fourth-round selection.

Keirsey, originally from the San Diego area, batted .386 for the Utes this season as a junior. He's a 6-foot-2, 195-pound left-handed outfielder who has developed into one of the best prospects ever to come out of the Utah baseball program.

"His speed and athleticism, and the fact that he's left-handed, has made him a guy I knew would probably have a chance even before he played for us," Utah baseball coach Bill Kinneberg said. "But it's his drive to work and develop into the best player he could be — that's what has helped set him apart."

While Keirsey swings a good bat, he was noted more for his defensive work at Utah. He was named three years in a row to the All-Pac-12 defensive team while playing primarily centerfield for the Utes. He also led Utah in runs scored (47) this season and stole seven bases. He was ranked as the No. 82 prospect by baseballamerica just prior to the draft, and the No. 144 prospect by MLB.com.

"Keirsey has excellent bat-to-ball skills and makes consistent hard contact," wrote MLB.com's Mike Rosenbaum. "It's more of a line-drive approach at present, though the left-handed hitter does have some extra-base thump. While he might run into a few homers along the way, he's definitely an average-over-power kind of hitter — one who also offers value with his above-average speed and centerfield defense."