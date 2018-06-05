SALT LAKE CITY — The Other Side Academy, a residential life-skills and vocational training school, won the Social Entrepreneur category at EY’s Entrepreneur of the Year 2018 Utah region awards.

The award — founded by the assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services firm — recognizes business leaders who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities.

The academy was selected by a panel of independent judges, and the organization’s leadership team — Dave Durocher, Lola Zagey, Alan Fahringer, Tim Stay and Joseph Grenny — was honored during a June 2 gala at the Grand America Hotel.

“Who’d have thought that 90 criminals, drug addicts and homeless people could, within two years, win the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award?” Grenny, chairman of the academy, said in a statement.

The nonprofit houses and reforms convicts, drug addicts or the homeless by teaching life skills by working at the academy's training schools, which include the Other Side Movers, the Promise Land Food Truck, a lawn care service and the Other Side Thrift Boutique. All proceeds from the vocational training schools go directly to house, feed and clothe students, all at no charge. Students are asked for a two-year commitment.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the nation Entrepreneur of the Year awards, which will be announced on Nov. 10 in California.