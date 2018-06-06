Former BYU linebacker Harvey Langi and his wife were involved in a serious car accident last fall in Boston.

Langi missed the rest of the New England Patriots' season due to head, neck and back injuries. But he's back for organized team activities and grateful to be playing again.

"The accident was huge, and it was a big setback, but that's over with, and I'm out here," Langi told NESN. "I'm just grateful. I love being out here. This is great. I wouldn't — people ask me what I'm doing today, and I get to put a helmet on and come out here and work with the rest of the guys and give everything I've got. That's the best."

“It was a scary experience my wife and I had to go through, and thank god my wife is 100 percent fine and recovering,” Langi said. “She’s awesome. I’m grateful and humble I get to put the helmet back on, the pads back on and be out here and to help out the team.”

