SALT LAKE CITY — The first trailer for the upcoming “Transformers” spinoff film “Bumblebee” dropped Tuesday.

The new film will focus on the Bumblebee character, a mute, childlike Transformer robot that appeared in the first “Transformers” live-action film in 2007. Many will remember the robot character as the companion of Shia LaBeouf’s character Sam Witwicky in “Transformers” and its first two sequels.

Bumblebee has since popped up occasionally in the recent "Transformers" films, which now star Mark Wahlberg.

Now, Bumblebee is getting his own spinoff film. The trailer, which you can watch below, shows the film taking place before the original "Transformer" films.

Bumblebee is on the run and finds refuge in a junkyard in California. It’s there that he meets Charlie (played by Hailee Steinfeld), a young woman who is trying to find her way in the world.

The film also stars John Cena as Agent Burns and Peter Cullen, who will return to voice Optimus Prime.

Watch the trailer for the film below.

The film drops Dec. 21.