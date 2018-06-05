NORTH SALT LAKE — A criminal charge was filed Tuesday against a Salt Lake County sheriff's deputy accused of engaging in a weekend domestic violence incident.

Robert Kevin Calkins, 29, of North Salt Lake, is charged in North Salt Lake Justice Court with assault, a class B misdemeanor.

On Sunday, North Salt Lake police were called to an apartment after he and a woman got into a verbal argument that turned physical, according to a Davis County Jail report.

The woman told police that "Robert pushed her into her bedroom door, knocking all of her jewelry onto the floor that was hanging on the back of the door," the report states.

The woman said she fell, and as she was trying to slide away on her buttocks, Calkins "open hand slapped her in the mouth and face," according to the report.

Police noted that Calkins used to live with the woman in that apartment.

In 2011, Calkins was charged with battery and domestic violence in the presence of a child, according to court records. The case was eventually dismissed by prosecutors in 2012 due to "witness and evidence problems."

