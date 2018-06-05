Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell is staying active in the NBA scene during the Jazz’s offseason, and that included the rookie interviewing Cleveland power forward Kevin Love prior to Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors.

The charismatic Mitchell, who has proven himself adept at answering questions from the media, became the one asking the questions Tuesday, talking with Love about a variety of topics — ranging from fashion and Love’s appreciation of movies — as well as Love’s wisdom he’s gleaned from 10 seasons in the NBA in a video posted on Twitter.

That experience include playing with Cleveland for a fourth straight time against Golden State in the NBA Finals.

“They just keep coming at you, and (Golden State coach) Steve Kerr just puts them in the right positions,” Love said of the Warriors.

When Mitchell asked what advice Love would share to a player competing in the NBA Finals for the first time, he said, "Take a deep breath and let the game come to you. … The bright lights are shining on you, you’re looking at the Larry O’Brien Trophy every single day, but I’d just say let it come to you."

The conversation also steered toward fashion for a bit, not unusual for a pair of players in Mitchell and Love who've grabbed attention with their attire choices. Love’s teammate LeBron James made a fashion statement when he arrived at Game 1 of the NBA Finals in a gray shorts suit. It’s a look he carried over to Game 2.

“He’s my own teammate, I know I’m being biased, but I like the way LeBron walks into games. He’s preparing for war, but he knows he’s the guy,” Love said. He added, about arriving at the arena in front of the press, “That serves as a runway and a form of self expression. You can kind of walk the walk and be who you are.”

Game 3 of the NBA Finals will be played Wednesday night in Cleveland at 5 p.m. MT. The Warriors lead the series, 2-0.