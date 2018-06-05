MURRAY — The Murray City School District’s will provide children 18 and under with free lunch at six locations during the summer.

Lunches will be served weekdays (except holidays) through July 27 at the following locations:

• Horizon Elementary School, 5180 S. 700 West

• Liberty Elementary School, 140 W. 6100 South

• Parkside Elementary School, 5175 Parkside Drive

• Hillcrest Junior High School, 178 E. 5300 South

• Brickgate at Fireclay apartments, 162 W. 4490 South

• Front Gate Apartment, 4623 S. Urban Way

For more information, call the Murray City School District offices 801-264-7400.