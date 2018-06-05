SALT LAKE CITY — Utah State will be represented by six athletes, including four distance runners, at this week’s NCAA Track and Field Championships, which runs Wednesday through Saturday at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Leading the way for the Aggies is seven-time All-American senior Dillon Maggard, who will compete in both the men’s 10,000-meter and 5,000-meter races.

Maggard’s first event is the men’s 10,000 final Wednesday at 8:08 p.m. MDT. The men’s 5,000 final takes place Friday at 8:25 p.m.

It’s been a banner senior year for Maggard, who finished sixth overall at the NCAA Cross Country Championships last fall. During the indoor track season, he was the anchor as Utah State’s distance medley team earned first-team All-America honors with a sixth-place at finish at nationals in a school-record time of 9:32.31. He also placed fifth in the 3,000-meter race the next day.

Other distance runners headed to Eugene include Spencer Fehlberg (men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase), Cierra Simmons (women’s 3,000 steeplechase) and Clay Lambourne (men’s 800 meters). Sindri Gudmundsson (men’s javelin) and Brenn Flint (women’s shot put) round out the Aggies’ constituents at nationals.

Gudmundsson qualified for nationals by finishing first at the NCAA West prelims with a throw of 255 feet, 5 inches on his first attempt, earning him the top seed at nationals. He placed sixth last year, earning first-team All-America honors. The men’s javelin nationals competition begins at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Flint will compete in the women’s shot put beginning at 7:10 p.m. Thursday.

Fehlberg will be the first Aggie to compete at nationals, with the men’s 3,000 steeplechase semifinals at 6:02 p.m. Wednesday and the final at 6:54 p.m. Friday. The men’s 800 semifinal is set for 7:14 p.m. Wednesday, with the final Friday at 7:44 p.m.

Simmons missed the national championships by one spot last year but qualified in 2018 by taking ninth overall at the NCAA West prelims. She will race in the women’s 3,000 steeplechase semifinals Thursday at 5:32 p.m., with the final taking place Saturday at 4:54 p.m.