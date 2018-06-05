If anything has become clear during the NBA Finals, it's that LeBron James’ pain was the internet’s gain.

Though the series has moved on — Game 3 is Wednesday night in Cleveland — the moment from Game 1 that will remain etched in sports’ fans memories continues to be the hot topic of the championship duel between the Cavaliers and Warriors.

Even Bill Buckner, Wrong-Way Marshall, Steve Bartman and the NBC employee who infamously allowed the "Heidi" movie to interrupt the end of the Jets-Raiders thriller couldn't believe J.R. Smith did what he did.

Heck, Chris Webber even knew Smith — or anyone on the Cavaliers — should have used up the final timeout after it became painfully obvious that the Cleveland guard seemed as confused as the Browns' front office.

Which brings us back to LeBron’s pain. A video that surfaced Monday offers a view of what James felt like (disbelief, agony, torment, more disbelief) after Smith decided to basically run out the final four seconds of regulation with the score tied at 107 instead of calling timeout, going up for a game-winning shot or passing it to a teammate before it was too late to do anything but get blocked by Draymond Green at the buzzer.

By the way, here’s how open James was with plenty of time left on the clock to possibly pull off a Game 1 upset in what is now a 0-2 deficit heading back to The Land.

If only JR Smith had LeBron James open pic.twitter.com/ENzatz83Ax — Eric Rosenthal (@ericsports) June 1, 2018

And BYU fans thought Jonny Harline was open. Ouch.

The boneheaded blunder did have quite a few silver linings — for sports fans eager to get a kick out of someone else’s pain and an incredible photo of James gesturing to Smith that he should have given him the ball because the Cavs were not ahead as he mistakenly assumed.

In no particular order, here are some of the best memes that ensued:

• How many times do I have to tell you!?!

“We just left a rest stop! Why didn’t you go then?” pic.twitter.com/ExXXogeocs — David Steele (@David_C_Steele) June 1, 2018

• D'oh! Now is not the time to go looking for doughnuts, Homer!

• Hey, Coach Hoodie, remember that awesome defensive player you have on the team who's not playing in the Super Bowl?

• Most parents can empathize with this one.

• For crying out loud!

"You've might have turned me into the next Crying Jordan Meme!" pic.twitter.com/i7wzvIIIsL — David Sobek (@dsobek) June 1, 2018

• Just. Watch. The. Show.

When someone keeps asking what’s about to happen on a show y’all watching together pic.twitter.com/LLsdBOmpcz — ♥ Traci ♊️❤️ (@CanidaDry) June 1, 2018

• So little time, so many things to do ...

And, finally, the question asked by @lookatmyft "Is that LeBron?" aptly summarizes James' stellar performances on a roster that's nowhere near as loaded as the one that Kevin Durant joined.