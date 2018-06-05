Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell often posts videos on his Instagram story of himself singing along to songs while in his car.

Earlier this week, a youngster dedicated some music to him.

A short video posted on Twitter the other day showed a boy at a piano recital introducing the song he was about to play and then dedicating the performance to Mitchell.

Wow, @spidadmitchell is even getting love at piano recitals now?!?! pic.twitter.com/BjYpXV46bp — Jimbo Slice (@JimboRudding) June 4, 2018

We're not sure how the song went, but Mitchell was certainly appreciative of the shout out.

Damian Lillard named 'Mr. Clutch'

A few days after Jazz center Rudy Gobert was named the NBA's best defender by his peers, another player with local ties received an honor from the NBA Players Association.

Former Weber State star Damian Lillard, now an All-Star for the Portland Trail Blazers, was named "Mr. Clutch" by the NBAPA, complete with a cool animation of his iconic move pointing at his wrist signifying "Dame Time."

And finally...

It's no secret that two of Jazz wing Joe Ingles' favorite things are cracking jokes and drinking coffee.

Earlier this week, the two collided, as Ingles, shall we say, roasted music star Ariana Grande on Twitter.

Get your own emoji Ariana! https://t.co/OyIGy7ak9J — Joe Ingles (@Joeingles7) June 3, 2018

☕️ — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 3, 2018

On Sunday morning (1:10 a.m. Mountain Time), Grande tweeted the coffee emoji, which Ingles does on a regular basis. An hour later, Ingles quoted Grande's tweet, telling her to "Get your own emoji Ariana!"