OGDEN — Six people have been displaced after a house fire in Ogden caused an estimated $80,000 in damage, firefighters said.

About 8:15 p.m. Monday, firefighters were called to the structure fire at 459 Cross Street. They found heavy fire and smoke coming from the attic in the back of the home, according to Ogden Deputy Fire Chief Eric Bauman.

Those who were inside the home exited safely before firefighters arrived, he said.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, the deputy fire chief added, and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Ogden fire marshal's office, Bauman said.

— Ashley Imlay