BYU golfer Rhett Rasmussen will be playing in next week’s U.S. Open in New York after advancing in the sectional qualifier in San Francisco Monday.

The 19-year-old Rasmussen, a native of Draper, had rounds of 66 and 71 at the Lake Merced and Olympic Club Ocean courses, respectively. He tied for third place and was one of just five golfers out of 86 in the qualifier to advance.

Rasmussen, who just completed his sophomore season at BYU, was the only local golfer to make it out of one of the 10 sectional qualifying tournaments played Monday in various parts of the country. He’ll join Utah native Tony Finau, who has an exemption to the U.S. Open, as the only other local player in the Open, which will be played at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 14-17.

Fruit Heights’ Daniel Summerhays, who has played in four previous U.S. Opens, didn’t come close to qualifying at the sectional in Columbus, Ohio. Rounds of 75 and 76 left him 13 shots off the cut line, as 14 of the 120 golfers advanced.

Former BYU golfer Zac Blair was playing in a qualifier at Springfield CC in Columbus and after a round of 73, he withdrew before the second round.

Among the other golfers with local ties in the California qualifier were two of Johnny Miller’s sons, Andy, who shot 75-74—149 and Todd, an assistant golf coach at BYU, who shot 86-77. Also, Weber High golfer Connor Howe, who is going to Georgia Tech next year, had rounds of 75 and 79.

Five local golfers competed at the Portland Golf Club in Oregon but none came close to qualifying. Layton’s Brandon Kida, a former University of Utah golfer, came the closest with a 145 total, which left him in a tie for 39th place, eight strokes off the cut line.

Finishing further back in Portland were University of Utah golfer Jordan Costello, Sandy pro Mike Weir, Salt Lake’s Randall McCracken and St. George’s Gipper Finau.