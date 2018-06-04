RIVERTON — A 3 1/2-year-old girl found unconscious in a swimming pool Sunday has passed away, police said Monday.

"Our hearts go out to the family during this very difficult time," Unified police said in a tweet Monday.

The toddler, identified as Riley Northrup, was found unconscious in a neighbor's pool by her 20-year-old sister after she had gone missing for five to 10 minutes, Unified Police Detective Ken Hansen said on Sunday. Police originally said she was 2 1/2 years old.

Riley had walked to the neighbor's house near 12700 South and Timpview Drive and climbed a ladder into the above-ground pool, Hansen said. After finding the toddler unconscious, the girl's sister performed CPR on her until police arrived minutes later, the detective said.

The child was transported to a nearby hospital and then flown to Primary Children's Hospital in critical and unstable condition, where she later passed away.

"Her organs have been donated so others may live. The family is asking other parents to alway keep their eyes on their children, especially around water," Unified police said.

— Ashley Imlay