With six national parks, six national forests and 43 state parks, Utah has millions of visitors flock to the state for one-of-a-kind outdoor adventures. Millions more are drawn here to check out Olympic Park or famed Salt Lake City. More and more guests want to enjoy all Utah has to offer, and they’re increasingly looking to experience the state the way locals do.

With that in mind, last week, the Utah Office of Tourism and Airbnb announced a first-of-its-kind statewide partnership to launch Experiences — unique, handcrafted activities hosted by Utahns.

At a time when travel is 10 percent of the global economy and growing, the state of Utah is a model for how governments can embrace new technologies to harness the economic benefits of tourism for residents and the state.

Airbnb launched Experiences in November 2016 as a way to help travelers see and experience the world through the eyes of locals, while also allowing residents and small businesses to benefit from tourism dollars. This new partnership with Utah is an exciting opportunity to work together, ensuring travelers can connect with the diverse people, cultures and terrains of the Beehive State.

Newly launched Utah Experiences include a hike through White Canyon with a Navajo woman whose family has been there for generations; artisanal honey tasting in Provo, and washing, carding and dyeing wool with longtime sheep ranchers. Beyond that, 5 percent of Utah Experiences are social impact, meaning 100 percent of proceeds go toward local nonprofits, such as the Natural History Museum of Utah. We are excited to see the meaningful connections that will form as Utahns host guests from both outside the state and local neighborhoods.

This partnership is a natural fit for several reasons:

A deeper connection with Utah. Experiences are hosted by Utahns, allowing residents and businesses owners to share their skills and passions and earn extra income. We're working with Utah's Office of Tourism to connect with people from every corner of the state to give them a chance to offer their Experience on Airbnb. We'll help the Office of Tourism measure the impact on jobs and local economies, and we'll both promote Utah Experiences.

Experiences are hosted by Utahns, allowing residents and businesses owners to share their skills and passions and earn extra income. We’re working with Utah's Office of Tourism to connect with people from every corner of the state to give them a chance to offer their Experience on Airbnb. We’ll help the Office of Tourism measure the impact on jobs and local economies, and we’ll both promote Utah Experiences. Creating micro-entrepreneurship. Gov. Gary Herbert recently launched an initiative to create 25,000 new jobs in rural communities throughout Utah within four years. This partnership supports this goal by creating micro-entrepreneurship opportunities throughout the state.

Last year, there were 467,300 guest arrivals to Airbnb home listings in Utah — an 87 percent increase over the previous year. With more than 50 Utah Experiences now bookable on the platform, and other potential hosts applying to list their Experience every day, the economic potential for Utah residents is tremendous.

In addition to being the first state to partner with Airbnb to launch Experiences, the Governor’s Home Consumption and Homemade Food Act, signed into law earlier this year, affords Utahns the opportunity to offer social dining Experiences in their own homes. Utah is only the second state in the country to allow this, providing tremendous opportunity on the Airbnb platform.

Utah is leading the way for communities looking to grow the economic benefits of sustainable tourism — and we believe this form of collaboration serves as a model for other states and jurisdictions around the world.