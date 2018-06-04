We have been bled dry by every country in the world with horrible international trade agreements. Last year alone, our trade deficit was hundreds of billions of dollars. China’s trade surplus in 2017 was over $400 billion, and our good German friends' was over $300 billion. This is to say nothing of the massive theft of intellectual property and currency manipulations. This globalization is insanity unless you want to destroy America and merge us into becoming another no-count country that has been pillaged of its wealth. An interesting recent book, “The Silk Roads,” tells how wealthy countries become “has-been” powers. Our Silk Road is being taken from us because we have made dumb world trade and banking blunders.

Jared Brown

Layton