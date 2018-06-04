I listened to the final episode of the 40-year-long "Doug Wright Show" on KSL Radio on June 1. I first began listening to Mr. Wright's radio show way back in the year 2003, when I then resided in Kansas. The radio signals of late night and early morning enable KSL's signal to be heard in most states in the western United States. One day, I decided to call in, and Doug Wright treated me with the utmost dignity. I also called in when he hosted "Let Me Speak to the Governor" with governors Leavitt, Walker, Huntsman and Herbert. I also called for other special call-in programs. As the years passed, I learned that Doug Wright joined the Elks Lodge, which I did likewise, although he probably holds a few years longer membership than I.

He deeply loves the town of Eureka. I liked it before I knew Mr. Wright had any association with it. I used to travel extensively and have called in to "The Doug Wright Show" while on the road from such diverse places as Wyoming, Missouri, Illinois, Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota and, of course, Utah. One thing I can say: "The Doug Wright Show" was a fixture at KSL Radio — a station which will soon celebrate its centennial since the radio station began in 1922. Listeners came from all walks of life, but I think Doug gave them generally a fair shake. I know he will still do limited on-air appearances. I indeed hope Mr. Wright will moderate debates and do commentary on issues of the day. Doug Wright will be a tough act to follow. He set a great example on KSL for 40 years. I wish Doug Wright and his family the best for the future.

James Marples

Provo