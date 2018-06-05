Hats off to 92-year-old Donald Thomas, who shared his political wellness test ("A wellness test to examine our political leaders," June 2). His message offers much to consider in this day and age of endless political turmoil. More importantly, Mr. Thomas sets a powerful example that being a senior citizen, he demonstrates his intelligence and aptitude. I hope younger readers will pay attention. Way to go.

I wish to add that there are many different wellness tests we might consider that reveal the integrity of each American, not just the integrity of our political leaders. Perhaps each person would do well to consider their own spiritual wellness and their intellectual/reasoning wellness, to name a few. We each need to seek sound judgment and responsible decision-making.

Elmary Davidson

Layton