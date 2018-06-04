SOUTH SALT LAKE — A man was hospitalized in critical condition Monday following a stabbing in South Salt Lake.

Two men got into an altercation near the corner of 3300 South and Main about 12:15 p.m., said South Salt Lake police detective Gary Keller. One man was stabbed multiple times and staggered away from the scene before collapsing on the sidewalk, Keller said. The other man ran off.

The orignal fight was witnessed by an off-duty Salt Lake police officer who spotted what was happening as he drove by. By the time the officer was able to turn around and get back to the scene, the men were gone, Keller said.

The officer, however, found a "considerable amount of blood" on the ground.

A short time later, investigators received word that the stabbing victim had been driven to a local hospital, Keller said.

No arrests had been made as of Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call police at 801-840-4000.