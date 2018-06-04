SALT LAKE CITY — A new report analyzing Utah's sales tax demonstrates the need for continued reform, elimination of certain exemptions or possible curtailment of some state services so Utah can remain fiscally healthy in the long term, its author says.

The Utah Foundation points out that during the past 45 years, Utah has seen the nation's second-biggest decline in taxable sales as a proportion of consumer services.

In fact, Utah had the same real per capita sales tax revenue in 1978 as in 2016 — meaning that, as costs climb, the state is losing its purchasing power from this particular pool of money.

"The key takeaway is essentially the purchasing power of the revenue generated by sales tax is falling," according to research analyst Christopher Collard. "All the indications point to the sales tax base continuing to erode."

Collard, who authored the report, said tackling the sales tax issue in Utah is a key political and policy consideration.

The decline, according to the report, is happening as society has shifted from a goods-based economy to one emphasizing the purchases of services, which are largely exempt from sales tax.

Nationally, when sales tax was first implemented in 1933, 52 percent of the revenue came from the purchase of goods. That has dwindled to 32 percent as of 2017.

Tax reform — including taking aim at earmarks and exemptions — is a major policy goal of Utah Gov. Gary Herbert, who has repeatedly stressed the need for the state to broaden its tax base and at the same time lower its tax rate.

"The Everyday Tax: Sales Taxation in Utah" notes if Utah broadened the sales tax base to include all personal consumption transactions, the state could drop the effective rate to 2.1 percent (from 6.2 percent currently) and generate the same amount of revenue.

In 2016, Utah's sales tax generated $3.4 billion and 84 percent of general fund dollars, but it is dwindling.

In 1975, the state's sales tax imposed a larger burden on residents than income or property taxes, the report notes, but over the past two decades it has shrunk to the smallest burden of the three.

That reduction comes even as real consumer expenditures per capita grew by 65 percent between 1978 and 2016.

Challenges in Utah's sales tax arena stem from a variety of reasons, including exemptions to the tax itself and earmarks.

In the last 15 years, sales tax earmarks — autopilot appropriations that divert money to a specific funding need such as transportation — have reduced available money in the general fund by 20 percent, the study notes.

The state's 91 sales tax exemptions also drive a signficant loss in revenue. One analysis by the Utah State Tax Commission on 69 of those exemptions put the loss at $650 million a year, but that was also based on incomplete data, so the number could well be higher.

The report notes that many of these exemptions have robust arguments in their favor, but some of them create "economic distortions," and unfairly favor some industries over others.

As an example, ski resorts don't pay sales tax on the electricity they use for ski lifts. Other entertainment and leisure venues — such as amusement and water parks — do pay sales tax on electricity.

While the tax exemptions might have merit or their removal is politically contentious, the analysis says those exemptions continue to chip away at the state's base of money.

The report emphasized that the state has a variety of options on the tax reform front.

"It can find ways to do more with less, scale back state-provided services, look to other revenue sources, repeal exemptions, raise the tax rate, or include more in the tax base," the report said.