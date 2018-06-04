FILE - A crash at 11:43 p.m. Friday, June 1, 2018 closed northbound lanes on Bangerter Highway. Police say speed and reckless driving may have been factors in a fatal crash on the Bangerter Highway late Friday.
TAYLORSVILLE — Police say speed and reckless driving may have been factors in a fatal crash on the Bangerter Highway late Friday.

Samuel Emilio Hernandez-Gomez, 24, was killed when he rear-ended a truck hauling a tractor — going partially under the truck's bumper — near 6200 South and Bangerter about 11:45 p.m. Two passengers were hospitalized in serious conditions.

Unified Police Sgt. Melody Gray said prior to the crash, police dispatchers had received reports of a vehicle matching the description of Hernandez-Gomez's vehicle speeding and driving recklessly through traffic.

