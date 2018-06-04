Is there a connection between digital technology, pornography and today's teenage problems?

A recent Washington Examiner op-ed, co-authored by Hal Boyd and Mark Butler, draws on a number of scholarly studies and research to suggest it's time to explore the possibilities of both sexting and internet pornography negatively affecting parts of "adolescent mental and relationship health," Boyd and Butler write.

"It may be time to start asking whether the U.S. is doing enough to protect a generation glued to digital devices," Boyd and Butler write. "It appears teen loneliness, anxiety and depression are increasing. High rates of youth suicide are accelerating. And while others have detailed how social media and online gaming contribute to feelings of isolation and loneliness, a significant amount of teen screen time is also spent viewing pornography and engaging in other sexual activity on the Internet."

It might be wise for the U.S. to consider the United Kingdom's move to block internet pornography to anyone under age 18, Boyd and Butler write.

"It's worth asking whether the United States should follow suit," the article reads.

