SALT LAKE CITY — Neatly dressed and carefully coiffed, Mark Harlan took the reins as athletic director at the University of Utah, Monday, looking much like the neatly dressed, carefully coiffed guy who just left.

Chris Hill departed on a bus Friday morning, for parts unknown. OK, he left for a nearby golf course to celebrate his last day on the job. The leadership gap lasted, oh, three minutes. Sometime that same morning, department staffers were told Hill’s replacement had been hired. Ferris Bueller said, “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.”

Nobody was looking away during Harlan’s introductory press conference. The momentum was surging, picking up speed as it went. While stadium expansion, academic and athletic success and fundraising all were touched on, there is one subject that’s a far bigger deal — at least for non-Ute fans — but not addressed in the general presser: Will the BYU-Utah football series continue in perpetuity?

How much do you care about Utah and BYU playing annually? — Deseret News Sports (@desnewssports) June 4, 2018

It has been no secret that some on the Utah side — including coach Kyle Whittingham — wouldn’t mind limiting, or possibly even killing the state’s biggest rivalry. From a cold-hearted business standpoint, it makes some sense. This year, for instance, Utah and BYU meet in the final game of the regular season. How that could help Utah reach the Rose Bowl is anyone’s guess. The last thing the Utes need, if they do qualify for the conference championship game, is to precede it with an emotional, punishing game against a storied rival.

From an interest standpoint, it’s a no-brainer. Although Utah has won the last seven games against its Utah County rival, there’s no denying what 100-plus years of buildup can do. For a time, Hill and Whittingham waffled about the future of the rivalry. Then powerful forces came to bear in the form of politicians exerting pressure on the U. to play BYU. With the Cougars ever battling to schedule games as an independent, the Utah game is vital, if for no other reason than appearances.

The BYU football team has games scheduled with Cal, Arizona, Washington, Arizona State, Stanford, Washington State, USC and Oregon in the next decade. If those teams can play the Cougars, so can Utah.

At the same time, playing BYU annually represents a game the Utes don’t need. Already they have nine ferocious conference games, all losable. Playing Mountain West teams such as San Diego State, Fresno State, Wyoming or even this year’s Northern Illinois of the MAC — teams that still could beat Utah — is more manageable, less emotional and possibly equally valuable in terms of strength of schedule.

So the question remains, does Utah want the rivalry to continue under new management? For now, the teams are scheduled to play through the 2022 season. Hill spent 31 years as A.D. at Utah and knew the drill. He was there when BYU was whipping Utah like a soufflé, there when the Utes turned it around. But a new A.D. — who has no significant ties to the Beehive State — and a university president, Ruth Watkins — who arrived in 2013 and was named president in January — may not care all that much about tradition. In that light, I asked Harlan whether he intends to extend the football series beyond 2022.

Will Utah-BYU continue being an annual football game after 2022? — Deseret News Sports (@desnewssports) June 4, 2018

His answer was broad as his smile.

“Utah-BYU — growing up in the West — I remember watching those games …remember watching those games even recently. Incredible rivalry across the board, in many sports. (BYU A.D.) Tom Holmoe is a good friend. Good man. BYU is a great school,” Harlan began.

Then came the disclaimer.

“I’ve just got to learn more about the rivalry, learn more of what were some of the nuance changes when they separated in league (play). Tom will be great to get the BYU perspective, and I want to learn from the Utah side. But I love rivalries. I love ‘em,” he said.

Whether he intends to make Colorado, or even USC, the Utes' primary rival is another story.

“Everyone comes from different places, and have different thoughts on any particular issue,” Harlan said. “But I know it’s one that’s very important to the state of Utah in a lot of different ways. I recognize that.”

How much does Beck-to-Harline or 34-31 mean to the new leadership at Utah? It can’t mean as much as it did for the last 31 years.